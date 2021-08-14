Truist Securiti Weighs in on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.93) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.26). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DRNA. Truist cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas Fambrough acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

