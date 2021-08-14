Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JRONY. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.53. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $43.29.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

