Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNF opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.58. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $44.25.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

