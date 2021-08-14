B. Riley Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hallador Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hallador Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

HNRG stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 160.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 18.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

