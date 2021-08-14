Open Lending Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Open Lending in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Open Lending’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LPRO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 0.37. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.34.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Open Lending by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth $8,837,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth $596,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.