SVB Leerink Comments on bluebird bio, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.60) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.61). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.93) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($8.27) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $70.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

BLUE stock opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.59. bluebird bio has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $62.90.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 4,861.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

