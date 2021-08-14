Pan American Silver Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.47. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $39.62. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,247,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,503,000 after purchasing an additional 58,674 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,242,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,391,000 after purchasing an additional 402,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,629,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,007,000 after purchasing an additional 337,511 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,532,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,314,000 after purchasing an additional 215,290 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,672,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,230,000 after purchasing an additional 82,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

