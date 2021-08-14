LSC Communications (OTCMKTS:LKSDQ) vs. G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Head to Head Analysis

G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) and LSC Communications (OTCMKTS:LKSDQ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of G6 Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of LSC Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares G6 Materials and LSC Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G6 Materials $920,000.00 19.06 -$1.01 million N/A N/A LSC Communications $3.33 billion 0.00 -$295.00 million N/A N/A

G6 Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LSC Communications.

Profitability

This table compares G6 Materials and LSC Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G6 Materials -33.99% -99.25% -56.94% LSC Communications N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for G6 Materials and LSC Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G6 Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A LSC Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

G6 Materials has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSC Communications has a beta of 5.1, meaning that its stock price is 410% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LSC Communications beats G6 Materials on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

G6 Materials Company Profile

G6 Materials Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of graphene-enhanced materials for 3D printing. Its products include Conductive Adhesives, Advanced Materials and Composites, Organic Chemicals and R&D Graphene Materials. The company was founded by Elena Poyakova, Daniel Stolyarov and Michael Gouzman on January 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, NY.

LSC Communications Company Profile

LSC Communications, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various traditional and digital print, print-related services, and office products in North America, Europe, and Mexico. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; Mexico; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties. This segment also provides other print-related services, including mail services. The Book segment produces books for publishers; and provides supply-chain management, and warehousing and fulfillment services, as well as e-book formatting for book publishers. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells branded and private label products in various categories, such as filing products, envelopes, note-taking products, binder products, and forms. The Mexico segment produces magazines, catalogs, statements, forms, and labels. The Other segment provides directories; and outsourced print procurement and management services. The company serves printed products service retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; publishers of magazines, books, and directories; and office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers, and retailers and e-commerce resellers through the United States Postal Service or foreign postal services, as well as through direct shipment and online retailers. LSC Communications, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. On April 13, 2020, LSC Communications, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

