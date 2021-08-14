TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $93.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 132.17 and a beta of 0.86. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.15.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TechTarget will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,211,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,005 shares of company stock worth $4,256,952. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth $55,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter worth $76,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

