AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) PT Lowered to $16.00

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its target price lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 68.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get AudioEye alerts:

Shares of AEYE opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.70. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $103.59 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 86.08% and a negative net margin of 37.54%. Equities analysts expect that AudioEye will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 407,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,828.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,844 shares of company stock valued at $730,791. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the first quarter worth $39,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in AudioEye by 16.0% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AudioEye by 6.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AudioEye by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AudioEye by 415.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.