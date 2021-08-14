Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to “Buy”

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

TGLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

TGLS opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

