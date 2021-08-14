Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) to Hold

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The ExOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

Get The ExOne alerts:

NASDAQ:XONE opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.45. The ExOne has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $538.52 million, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.29.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. Analysts predict that The ExOne will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in The ExOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The ExOne during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in The ExOne by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in The ExOne during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The ExOne by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.