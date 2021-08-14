K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.13.

KBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Tuesday.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

KBL opened at C$42.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.84. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of C$26.25 and a 12 month high of C$47.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.21. The company has a market cap of C$450.67 million and a PE ratio of 42.59.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$47.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$45.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is 120.24%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.