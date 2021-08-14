Head to Head Analysis: Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aurora Mobile and DigitalOcean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -51.35% -44.29% -19.60% DigitalOcean N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aurora Mobile and DigitalOcean’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $72.28 million 3.34 -$34.49 million ($0.21) -9.76 DigitalOcean $318.38 million 18.03 -$43.57 million N/A N/A

Aurora Mobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DigitalOcean.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aurora Mobile and DigitalOcean, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 0 2 0 3.00 DigitalOcean 0 2 8 0 2.80

Aurora Mobile currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 217.07%. DigitalOcean has a consensus price target of $64.70, suggesting a potential upside of 21.00%. Given Aurora Mobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than DigitalOcean.

Summary

DigitalOcean beats Aurora Mobile on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making. The company also provides application programming interfaces that create connectivity and automate the process of message exchange between the mobile apps and its backend network; and an interactive web-based service dashboard that allows app developers to utilize and monitor its services through controls on an ongoing basis. It primarily serves mobile app developers in a range of industries, such as media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers. The company's users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. Its customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

