Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.40 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.84 ($6.87).

CBK opened at €5.46 ($6.42) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 1-year high of €6.87 ($8.08). The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of -2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.84.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

