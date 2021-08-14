Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €27.50 by Warburg Research

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) received a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARL. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €21.42 ($25.20).

ETR ARL opened at €22.00 ($25.88) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.31. Aareal Bank has a 52-week low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 52-week high of €25.64 ($30.16). The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.18.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

