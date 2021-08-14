Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €28.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on AXA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on AXA in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on AXA in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on AXA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price target on AXA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.85 ($29.24).

EPA:CS opened at €24.45 ($28.76) on Wednesday. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($32.58). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €22.23.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

