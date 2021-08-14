Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €300.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €269.00 ($316.47) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €275.25 ($323.82).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

