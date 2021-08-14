Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.55 price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $22.85 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $40.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.32.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.09). Equities analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at $314,396.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $104,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $184,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. VR Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 62.6% in the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,387,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after buying an additional 534,514 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $5,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,705,000 after purchasing an additional 78,469 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,918,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

