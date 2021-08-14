Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Salzgitter AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Salzgitter in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Salzgitter’s FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $4.07.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

