Analysts Set Expectations for TaskUs, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) – William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TaskUs in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for TaskUs’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TASK. BTIG Research assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of TASK stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.96 million. TaskUs’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter worth $342,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $25,680,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $32,439,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $1,934,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $342,000.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

