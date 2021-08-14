Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $253.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.75. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $170.31 and a one year high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

In related news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

