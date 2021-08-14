Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alignment Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,898,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,980,000 after buying an additional 746,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 344.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,660,000 after buying an additional 453,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,724,000 after buying an additional 2,116,624 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,835,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,596,000 after buying an additional 1,441,075 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

