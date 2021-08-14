Analysts Offer Predictions for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of ADMS opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $205.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10.

In related news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMS. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,856,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,509,000 after buying an additional 1,114,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 807,951 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $3,840,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,871,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,160,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

