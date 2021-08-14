Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.33.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a current ratio of 11.65.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $568,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,119,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,371,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

