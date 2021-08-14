KnowBe4 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,414 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,235% compared to the average volume of 189 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $653,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $3,432,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $24,112,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $3,249,000. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

Shares of KNBE stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.42. KnowBe4 has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that KnowBe4 will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

