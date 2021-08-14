Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price objective raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

GOOS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.72.

GOOS stock opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 73.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.44. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at about $54,394,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth $17,299,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Canada Goose by 5,073.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 507,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,922,000 after buying an additional 497,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Canada Goose by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,719,000 after buying an additional 470,935 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canada Goose by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,503,000 after buying an additional 423,007 shares during the period. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

