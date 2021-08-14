Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AGLE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

AGLE opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $295.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.63.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $710,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 40,584 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 90,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

