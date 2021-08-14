Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABNB. Mizuho dropped their price target on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.97.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $152.76 on Thursday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,459.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $3,528,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at $31,659,269.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airbnb (ABNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.