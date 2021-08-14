Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Cut to $275.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.88.

Shares of WIX opened at $205.49 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $203.75 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 149.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $911,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 35.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,934 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,350,000 after buying an additional 1,027,321 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 228.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,784,000 after buying an additional 652,031 shares during the period. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,806,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

