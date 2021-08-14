Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Cut to $275.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.83% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.88.
Shares of WIX opened at $205.49 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $203.75 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.38.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 149.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $911,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 35.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,934 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,350,000 after buying an additional 1,027,321 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 228.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,784,000 after buying an additional 652,031 shares during the period. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,806,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wix.com Company Profile
Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
