Desjardins Increases CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target to C$29.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CIXX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.34.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIXX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 339.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 86,425 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,611,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. 44.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

