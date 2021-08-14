Analysts Expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.05). Everbridge reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 340%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Everbridge’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EVBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Everbridge to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $144.97 on Friday. Everbridge has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -56.63 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $265,911.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,000.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,688 shares of company stock worth $889,903. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $31,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $52,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the second quarter worth $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 5,412.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.