Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEGGF. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Meggitt from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Meggitt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Meggitt has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.20.

Meggitt stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. Meggitt has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

