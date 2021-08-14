Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) PT Raised to C$70.00 at Scotiabank

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTRAF. CIBC raised their price objective on Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Metro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of MTRAF opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.17. Metro has a 12-month low of $41.91 and a 12-month high of $57.06.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

