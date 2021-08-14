Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PDYPY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Peel Hunt raised Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC raised Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.99.

OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $99.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $71.58 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

