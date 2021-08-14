Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) PT Raised to C$10.25

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

PSYTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pason Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of Pason Systems stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $8.32.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

