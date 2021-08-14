Aterian, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ATER)

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aterian in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aterian’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Aterian alerts:

ATER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital downgraded Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Shares of Aterian stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 4.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.29. Aterian has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 108.98% and a negative net margin of 62.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.