Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.94) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.99). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.05) EPS.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AXSM. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair set a $56.77 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The firm has a market cap of $861.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.82. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.