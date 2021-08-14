Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. reduced their target price on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Baozun from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. Baozun has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baozun will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 17.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after buying an additional 41,489 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 9.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 9.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,362,000 after purchasing an additional 78,791 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

