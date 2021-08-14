Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

BRMK has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of BRMK opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.59. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

