Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $220.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $212.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.79.

Shares of ADP opened at $215.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.76. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 52,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.6% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 89,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after purchasing an additional 45,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 196,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

