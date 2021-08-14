Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE BDN opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.05.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.