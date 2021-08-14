Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARCT. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a sell rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.15.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.80.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,774,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,112,000 after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,185,000 after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 415,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,162,000 after acquiring an additional 79,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 27,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 238,728 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

