DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DISH Network in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DISH Network’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DISH. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

DISH Network stock opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 32.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at $15,760,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 17,967 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.