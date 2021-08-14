Critical Survey: Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) versus Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY)

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) and Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Perpetua Resources and Fury Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Perpetua Resources presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 175.67%. Fury Gold Mines has a consensus price target of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 172.88%. Given Perpetua Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Fury Gold Mines.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Fury Gold Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million ($0.97) -5.42 Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.64 million ($0.10) -8.80

Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perpetua Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A Fury Gold Mines N/A -15.70% -14.35%

Summary

Perpetua Resources beats Fury Gold Mines on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA. The company’s mineral project is the Stibnite Gold Project, which contains mineral deposits and focuses to explore, evaluate and redevelop all of the deposits known as the Hangar Flats Deposit, West End Deposit and Yellow Pine Deposit, all of which are located within the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.