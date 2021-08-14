Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) versus Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Head to Head Contrast

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) and Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Centerra Gold and Fury Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 7 1 0 2.13 Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Centerra Gold currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.25%. Fury Gold Mines has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 172.88%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Centerra Gold.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold 31.99% 20.49% 16.11% Fury Gold Mines N/A -15.70% -14.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centerra Gold and Fury Gold Mines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $1.69 billion 1.30 $408.54 million $1.55 4.79 Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.64 million ($0.10) -8.80

Centerra Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centerra Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Fury Gold Mines on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

