ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock to C$51.50. The stock traded as high as C$42.85 and last traded at C$42.79, with a volume of 12421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.80.

ATA has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 10,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.84, for a total value of C$338,442.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$383.70 million. Research analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.8599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

