Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $104.38

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $104.38 and last traded at $104.38, with a volume of 23515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.15. The company has a market capitalization of $189.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,090,782.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

