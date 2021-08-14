Abcam (LON:ABC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,780.00

Abcam plc (LON:ABC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,780 ($23.26) and last traded at GBX 1,481 ($19.35), with a volume of 167212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,480 ($19.34).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Abcam has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,432 ($18.71).

Get Abcam alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,374.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion and a PE ratio of -1,645.56.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.