Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.90

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.90 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.54 ($0.26), with a volume of 7692189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.78 ($0.26).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The stock has a market cap of £755.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 23.01.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

